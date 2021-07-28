'Fast & Loose': Will Smith to star in action-thriller coming to Netflix

July 28 (UPI) -- Fast & Loose, a new action-thriller starring Will Smith, is coming to Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Tuesday that it acquired the worldwide rights to the new movie from STXfilms.

Fast & Loose features a script by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber. The film is directed by David Leitch, a director known for Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw.

Smith stars as a man who wakes up with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns that he's been living two lives, one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

Smith, Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Jon Mone, Ryan Shimazaki and James Lassiter will produce.

Smith most recently starred in Bad Boys for Life. He will also host and star in an upcoming comedy variety special that will be released on Netflix later this year.

In addition, Smith will release his first book, the memoir Will, in October.