May 3 (UPI) -- Marvel celebrated going to the movies on Monday with a sizzle reel that gave new titles and release dates to Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, while showcasing new footage of Eternals.

Black Panther 2 is officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will come to theaters on July 8, 2022. The film's plot remains unknown following the death of lead star Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 in Aug. 29.

Co-stars in the original Black Panther included Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya and Winston Duke.

Captain Marvel 2 has been changed to The Marvels and will hit theaters on Nov. 11, 2022. Star Brie Larson will be joined by Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, who goes by the superhero name Ms. Marvel.

Angelina Jolie wields a sword in the first footage released for Eternals, from director Chloé Zhao. Stars Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and more also make brief appearances.

Eternals comes to theaters on Nov. 5. Co-stars include Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Lauren Ridloff and Brian Tyree Henry.

The rest of the Marvel film slate which appeared in the sizzle reel includes Black Widow on July 9, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Sept. 3, Spider-Man: No Way Home on Dec. 17, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023 and an undated Fantastic Four movie.