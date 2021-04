Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the premiere of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" in May 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ben Mendelsohn attends the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in March 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Samuel L. Jackson attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in June 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Colman arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in February 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emilia Clarke will star in Marvel's "Secret Invasion," according to multiple reports. The cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Emilia Clarke is set to star in upcoming Marvel television series Secret Invasion, according to multiple reports.

Variety reports that Clarke is in final talks to join the series.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Clarke is in negotiations. Deadline also reported the casting, citing sources close to the project.

Clarke, best known for portraying Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones, joins a cast that also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman.

Jackson is reprising his Marvel role as Nick Fury, with Mendelsohn reprising his role as Talos, a shape-shifting Skrull/alien. The duo appeared together in 2019's Captain Marvel.

Clarke and Colman's roles are being kept under wraps. Ben-Adir will portray a lead villain.

Secret Invasion will follow a faction of Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth. The series is based on the Marvel comic book series of the same name.

No release date has been set.

Clarke will next be seen in Above Suspicion, the true story of an FBI informant who was murdered by an agent. The film comes to theaters and video-on-demand services on May 14.