April 6 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts and George Clooney's romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise will be coming to theaters on Sept. 30, 2022, Universal announced on Tuesday.

The film, which also stars Billie Lourd, follows Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who try to stop their lovestruck daughter from repeating their mistakes.

Advertisement

Roberts and Clooney starred in the Ocean's Eleven series together. Clooney is also producing with Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures, while Roberts is producing with Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om Films.

Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) is directing, based off of a script he wrote with Daniel Pipski.

Clooney last directed and starred in Netflix's The Midnight Sky.

Roberts will next be seen in Watergate drama Gaslit, where she will portray Martha Mitchell, the first person to publicly sound the alarm on President Richard Nixon's involvement in the scandal.