March 25 (UPI) -- George Clooney says his life was "pretty empty" before meeting his wife, Amal Clooney, and having their two kids.

The 59-year-old actor said on Thursday's episode of Today that Amal Clooney, 43, and their twins, daughter Ella and son Alexander, 3, gave him a sense of home and belonging.

Advertisement

Clooney discussed his family after Today host Hoda Kotb asked him to name what fatherhood gave him that his career in Hollywood couldn't.

"Oh, everything," Clooney said. "A sense of belonging, and a sense of home and unconditional love. All the things you were hoping you could get from a really good career and a dog. And you realize that this is a lot more than that."

Clooney was 53 when he married Amal Clooney in 2014 and 56 when he and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins. On Today, Clooney said he waited and found "the right person" to have children with.

"There are some people that their goal was 'I have to have children.' Mine wasn't. I wasn't looking at life going, 'My life will be unfulfilled without children,'" the star said.

"Then I met Amal and I realized that my life had been pretty empty. Then when you throw these two kids in there, then you suddenly realize how incredibly empty it was," he added. "It fills it all up. It makes it fun."

Clooney had nothing but praise for Amal Clooney, an international law and human rights attorney.

"We've been a team, really since we met," Clooney said of his wife. "The most we've ever been apart is three or four days. Never had a fight."

"We have a really wonderful life together," he added. "We're both busy but we're both very involved in each other's lives."

Clooney previously discussed his family in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in November.

"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me," the actor said. "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

"Then we had these two knuckleheads, and it is very fulfilling," he added of his kids. "It's something I ... didn't see coming."

Clooney most recently starred in the Netflix film The Midnight Sky.