Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion has re-entered production with original franchise stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neil taking a selfie together.

"Back," director Colin Trevorrow said on Twitter Friday alongside the black-and-white selfie.

Goldblum, Dern and Neil took the photo while standing in front of a studio named after late actor Richard Attenborough, who portrayed John Hammond in 1993's Jurassic Park which kicked off the series.

"The Jurassic World cast and crew are back to work, with the spirit of a legend watching over them while they create together," studio Amblin said on Twitter in reference to the selfie.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the third entry in the Jurassic World trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard who will be joined by Goldblum, Dern and Neil for the first time.

The sequel will hit theaters on June 11, 2021 after it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.