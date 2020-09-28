Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Universal Orlando Resort announced Monday plans for a new roller coaster based on the Jurassic World film franchise.

The Florida theme park is describing the Velocicoaster as the "apex predator of coasters."

Advertisement

A teaser released on social media an artistic rendering of what the dinosaur-themed, high-speed ride will look like, complete with steep hills and thrilling loops.

The coaster is expected to open at Universal's Islands of Adventure next summer.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard starred in 2015's Jurassic World and 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and will be seen next year in Jurassic World: Dominion. The trilogy follows three Jurassic Park movies released in the 1990s and 2000s.

Universal's Islands of Adventure is already the home to the Jurassic Park River Adventure and Pteranodon Flyers rides.

If THIS doesn't make you want to join the hunt, then we don't know what will. pic.twitter.com/f1VXaloxG8— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 28, 2020