Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion has been delayed to June 10, 2022, director Colin Trevorrow announced on Twitter.

The film, which acts as the third entry in the Jurassic World trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, was set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.

"For the past three months, I've worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can't wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let's stay healthy and take care of each other until then," Trevorrow said on Tuesday alongside a new poster for Jurassic World: Dominion.

The new poster features the franchise's signature logo placed inside amber, a reference to the original Jurassic Park film from 1993.

Production on Jurassic World: Dominion was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production was then restarted in the summer in the United Kingdom.

Jurassic Park stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neil will star in Jurassic World: Dominion alongside Pratt and Howard.