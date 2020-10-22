Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Holland released on Instagram Thursday the first photo of himself in costume as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted film adaptation.

"It's nice to meet you, I'm Nate #uncharted," the actor captioned the image, which features Holland standing inside a destroyed building.

Holland is wearing Drake's signature long-sleeve shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

Uncharted, from director Ruben Fleischer, is set to arrive in theaters on July 16, 2021. Antonio Banderas and Mark Wahlberg as Drake's mentor and friend Sully also star.

The film will feature Holland as a younger Drake and will give an origin story for the character.

Uncharted is a video game series from developer Naughty Dog that appears exclusively on Sony's PlayStaton brand. The series follows Drake and his friends as he explores lost ruins and obtains ancient relics, much in the same vein as Indiana Jones.

Fleischer joined the film adaptation following the exits of six other directors. Holland, best known for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel cinematic universe, has been attached to the project since 2017.

Nolan North, who voices Drake in the video games, posted on Instagram Thursday how he met Holland on the set of the film.

"Thanks for the walkthrough on @UnchartedMovie. Couldn't be happier that you're Nathan Drake, @TomHolland2013. Good luck with the 'half tuck'," North said.