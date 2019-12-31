Tom Holland attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on June 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Travis Knight is the latest filmmaker to exit Sony's planned adaptation of video game series Uncharted starring Tom Holland.

Scheduling issues related to Holland's role as Spider-Man affected Uncharted and led to Knight's departure, Deadline reported.

Holland remains attached to the project as main protagonist and treasure hunter Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg as Drake's close friend and mentor Sully.

The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 18, 2020, but that could change. Holland will next appear as Spider-Man in an untitled film set for July 16, 2021.

Knight, who helmed the 2018 Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, is the sixth director to exit Uncharted since 2011 after Dan Trachtenberg left the project in August followed by Shawn Levy, Seth Gordon, Neil Burger and David O. Russell.

Uncharted, an exclusive series for Sony's PlayStation brand from developer Naughty Dog, follows the adventures of Drake as he explores lost ruins and obtains ancient relics, much in the same vein as Indiana Jones.

Holland joined the film in 2017 and is set to portray a younger version of Drake. Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway penned the most recent script