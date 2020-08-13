Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Devil All the Time.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

The film centers on the connections between several "compelling and bizarre" characters from the end of World War II into the 1960s. Holland plays Arvin Russell, a young man and orphan whose father (Bill Skarsgård) was haunted by his experiences in the war.

Pattinson co-stars as Preston Teagardin, an unholy preacher, with Eliza Scanlen as Lenora Laferty, a young woman and orphan who was raised with Arvin, Riley Keough and Jason Clarke as the sinister couple Sandy and Carl Henderson, and Sebastian Stan as the sheriff Lee Bodecker.

"How and why people from two points on a map without even a straight line between them can be connected is at the heart of our story in Knock 'Em Stiff," a narrator says in the trailer.

The Devil All the Time is based on the Donald Ray Pollock novel of the same name. The movie is directed by Antonio Campos and produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and Randall Poster.

Netflix released a poster for the film featuring the cast earlier this week.

Holland and Stan previously co-starred as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, and Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, in Avengers: Endgame in other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland will also star in a film adaptation of the Uncharted video game series. The movie started production in July.