Riley Keough attends the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bill Skarsgård attends the Los Angeles premiere of "It Chapter Two" in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tom Holland will star in an upcoming adaption of "The Devil All the Time." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- The Devil All the Time, a new film starring Tom Holland, is coming to Netflix in September.

The streaming service shared a September release date, Sept. 16, and a cast list for the movie, based on the Donald Ray Pollock novel, Thursday on Twitter.

Holland, 24, will star alongside Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge.

The new film is written by Antonio and Paulo Campos and directed by Antonio Campos. Jake Gyllenhaal and Max Born serve as producers.

The Devil All the Time is a psychological thriller that follows a group of "compelling and bizarre" characters from the end of World War II into the 1960s, according to an official synopsis. Holland will play Arvin Russell, an unhappy young man from Ohio. Skarsgard and Bennett portray Arvin's parents, Willard and Charlotte Russell.

Holland and Stan previously co-starred in Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland plays Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, while Stan portrays Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier.

Holland will also star in an upcoming adaptation of the Uncharted video game series. He started filming the movie this week.