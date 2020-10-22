Chosen Jacobs (R) and Lexi Underwood in Disney+'s "Sneakerella," a new film currently in production. Photo courtesy of Disney

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced on Thursday a music-driven fairy tale film that puts on a modern twist on Cinderella titled Sneakerella.

Chosen Jacobs (It) will portray aspiring sneaker designer El from Queens, N.Y., who works as a stock boy inside his late mother's shoe store. El keeps his artistic talent a secret from his stepfather and mean stepbrothers.

El will meet Kira King, portrayed by Lexi Underwood, who is the daughter of basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, played by four-time NBA champion John Salley. The pair will become close as they share their mutual love for sneakers.

El, with help from his best friend and some fairy godfather magic, will pursue his dream of becoming a sneaker designer.

Sneakerella is currently in production and is being directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Ramona and Beezus) who also serves as co-executive producer. Tamara Chestna, George Gore II and Mindy Stern penned the script.

Devyn Nekoda, Juan Chioran, Robyn Alomar, Bryan Terrell Clark, Kolton Stewart and Hayward Leach also star.

"Sneakerella brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination and exists within each of us. Liz Allen's unique vision, Lexi and Chosen's amazing chemistry, the incredible music and the gravity-defying choreography, will bring this movie to life and inspire audiences of all ages," vice president, original movies at Disney Channel Lauren Kisilevsky said in a statement.