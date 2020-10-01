Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ said Thursday it will air "Hallowstream," throughout October to celebrate Halloween.

"This October, Disney+ invites fans and families to celebrate its first ever 'Disney+ Hallowstream' when and wherever they want with a spellbinding collection of some of the most popular Halloween movies, specials, and episodes of all time," the streaming service said in a statement. "Beginning today, Disney+ subscribers can stream the new Halloween collection of movies, shorts, specials and themed episodes.

Advertisement

Among the collection, are movies like Hocus Pocus, Don't Look Under the Bed, and The Scream Team, and 30 episodes of The Simpsons, iconic TreeHouse of Horror franchise.

Disney+ will also feature Halloween shorts and specials, with Frankenweenie, Lonesome Ghosts, and Mater and the Ghostlight, being among them, the statement shows.

"Hallowstream" will also include Disney Channel and Disney Junior Halloween episodes, such as Jessie: The Whining, Raven's Home: Switch-or-Treat, and Doc McStuffins: Boo-Hoo to You!/It's Glow Time.

Disney+ fans can use #DisneyPlusHallowstream and follow Disney+ on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live Q&As, watch parties, and exclusive content.

Other new original content coming to the service in October includes The Right Stuff, debuting on Oct. 9; Clouds and Meet the Chimps, premiering on Oct. 16; Once Upon a Snowman, premiering on Oct. 23; and The Mandalorian Season 2 debuting on Oct. 30, the streaming service added in its announcement.