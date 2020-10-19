Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Harrison Ford and Ed Helms are attached to star in a new comedy film together titled The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo from STXfilms and LD Entertainment.

Helms will portray a family man going through a midlife crisis who takes a dream sailing vacation.

Advertisement

Helms will then find himself shipwrecked in the Atlantic Ocean along with a charming but unhinged sea captain played by Ford. The film in inspired by a true story.

Ben Bolea penned the film's screenplay. Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Kim Zubick of LD Entertainment are producing. Michael Glassman is executive producing.

No director or release date has been set.

"There's no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. Instead of a road-trip comedy, we can't wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy," chairman of the STXfilms motion picture group Adam Fogelson said in a statement.

Ford last starred in The Call of the Wild and is set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones in a new film. Helms last appeared in Netflix's Coffee and Kareem.