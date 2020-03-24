March 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of the new movie Coffee & Kareem.

The streaming service shared a trio of posters for the comedy Tuesday featuring Ed Helms as James Coffee, a police officer, and Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Kareem Manning, the son of James' girlfriend, Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson).

"Truly obsessed with these '80s throwback posters for the new movie #CoffeeAndKareem, starring @edhelms, @TherealTaraji, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, @davidalangrier, and Betty Gilpin," the post reads.

The posters show Helms and Gardenhigh channeling the posters for '80s action films, including Die Hard.

"Coffee is armed. Kareem is dangerous. The odds are against them... That's just the way they like it," the Die Hard-inspired poster reads.

Netflix also released a trailer for the film Tuesday. The preview shows Kareem attempt to scare off Coffee, his mom's new boyfriend. The plan goes awry and Kareem and Coffee must team up to avoid a group of vicious drug dealers.

Coffee & Kareem is directed by Michael Dowse. The movie co-stars King Bach, David Alan Grier and Betty Gilpin.

Coffee & Kareem premieres April 3.