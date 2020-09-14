Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Author Rick Riordan's The Kane Chronicles series is being adapted into films by Netflix, the writer has confirmed.

"Hey everybody, want some more exciting news? We're developing The Kane Chronicles as feature films for Netflix. Yes, more news soon," Riordan said in an Instagram video posted on Sunday.

Riordan spoke about the films further on his blog, noting that he has been working on the deal with Netflix since October.

The Kane Chronicles spans three books including 2010's The Red Pyramid, 2011's The Throne of Fire and 2012's The Serpent's Shadow.

Riordan, best known for his Percy Jackson fantasy novels, also has a deal with Disney+ to adapt a television series based on Percy Jackson.

Percy Jackson was previously adapted into two films, 2010's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its 2013 sequel, Percy Jackson & the Olympians. Riordan said in June that he does not like the film adaptations, but has high hopes for the Disney+ series.

"To you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon," Riodan said.