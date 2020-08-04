Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced Tuesday that it's upcoming film 'Mulan' will debut on Disney+ for an additional $29.99 fee on Sept. 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Disney announced Tuesday that the live-action remake of Mulan will premiere on its Disney+ streaming service, foregoing a theatrical release in the United States and other territories where the platform is available.

During an earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Disney+ subscribers will be able to rent the film for a $29.99 fee in addition to the $6.99 monthly subscriber fee on Sept. 4. Mulan will play in cinemas in markets where Disney+ is not available.

"We thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring [Mulan] in a timely manner," Chapek said.

Mulan was previously set to debut on Aug. 21 but was taken off release calendars amid the pandemic. The company has also delayed a number of untitled Star Wars films and the planned Avatar sequels by one year.

Chapek indicated this move would not represent a change in its overall approach to film releases moving forward.

"We're looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed to saying there's some new business windowing model that we're looking at," he said.

The move Tuesday comes after Warner Bros. announced last week that Christopher Nolan's Tenet willl debut in theatres in 70 countries outside the United States including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain and Britain on Aug. 26 after a series of delays.