July 31 (UPI) -- Beyoncé is back with new music.

The 38-year-old singer released a music video for her song "Already" on Thursday, just hours before the premiere of Black is King, her visual album based on The Lion King: The Gift, on Disney+.

Advertisement

The "Already" video opens with dialogue between The Lion King characters Rafiki and Simba. Rafiki tells Simba he will show him who he is after Simba says he is "nobody."

The video then shows Beyoncé in a number of locations, including outdoors in a tree and dancing in a warehouse. The song features Ghanian singer Shatta Wale and dance music trio Major Lazer.

Beyoncé released Black is King Friday at midnight on Disney+. She had released The Lion King: The Gift in 2019 for Disney's Lion King remake. Beyoncé voiced Nala in the 2019 film.

Black is King reimagines the lessons from The Lion King while following "a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity." The album celebrates the Black experience.

Beyoncé's husband, rapper Jay Z, their 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Larson, model Naomi Campbell, actress Lupita Nyong'o and other stars make appearances in Black is King.

Beyoncé ends Black is King by dedicating the project to her 3-year-old son, Sir Carter. Sir is the twin brother of Beyoncé's daughter Rumi.

"Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter," a message reads. "And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon sow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom."