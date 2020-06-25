June 25 (UPI) -- STX Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film Greenland.

The studio shared a first trailer for the disaster thriller Thursday featuring Gerard Butler as John Garrity, a husband and father who tries to save his family from an extinction-level event.

The preview shows John (Butler), his estranged wife, Allison (Morena Baccarin) and their young son, Nathan (Roger Dale Floyd), make a perilous journey to a group of bunkers in Greenland as a planet-killing comet heads to Earth.

Greenland is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and co-stars Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor and David Denman. The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk of the John Wick franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Butler said Greenland begins as "an almost simple family drama" and becomes a "fight for survival."

"It becomes this road trip to save themselves, and also what they experience along the way and how is the rest of humanity dealing with this," the actor said. "But ultimately, it feels like this journey into love and support and connections and understanding what really is important in life."

Greenland opens in theaters Aug. 14.