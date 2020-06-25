June 25 (UPI) -- Amanda Peet, the wife of Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff, says she stands by the show's finale.

The 48-year-old actress weighed in on the show's polarizing final episode during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Peet for her opinion on the Game of Thrones finale, which was criticized by many fans. Peet hesitated before answering, saying Benioff was "right there" with her in the room.

"I had read it and I loved it when I read it, and I continue to stand by it," the actress said. "I just feel like some people didn't want to say goodbye. I don't know."

"Maybe I'm just too close to it, but I didn't understand the blowback," she added. "For god's sake, people, it's a television show."

Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series, ended in May 2019 after eight seasons on HBO. Series co-creator D.B. Weiss defended the finale following Game of Thrones' win at the Primetime Emmys in September.

"It's not really up for us to decide what people feel about it. We hope that they watch it and like it in the future. There's no way to tell," he said.

Martin gave an update on The Winds of Winter, the sixth book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, this week. The author said he hopes to have the novel completed in 2021.

On WWHL, Peet also discussed her experience as a guest actor on Seinfeld. Peet said she was "so scared" and "so intimidated" by Jerry Seinfeld that she could "barely speak."