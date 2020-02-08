Zhao Shuzhen and her film "The Farewell" were the big winners at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Farewell, Uncut Gems and The Lighthouse were the big winners at the Independent Spirit Awards ceremony in Santa Monica on Saturday.

The Farewell was named Best Feature and the Best Supporting Actress award went to cast member Zhao Shuzhen.

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie shared the Best Director prize for Uncut Gems and film lead Adam Sandler won for Best Actor. The film also picked up the Best Editing honor.

Willem Dafoe went home with the Best Supporting Actor statuette for The LIghthouse, which also won for Best Cinematography.

Marriage Story won the Best Screenplay and Robert Altman Award prizes.

Renee Zellweger won for Best Actress for Judy, Parasite was voted Best International Film and the Best Documentary prize went to American Factory.

The gala celebrated excellence in low-budget, art-house movies.

Legion and Parks and Recreation actress Aubrey Plaza hosted the event, which aired on IFC.