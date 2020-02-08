Taylor Swift's movie musical "Cats" was nominated for eight Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture, on Saturday morning. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Musical Cats, comedy A Madea Family Funeral and action flick Rambo: Last Blood tied with eight nods apiece when Razzie nominations were announced Saturday morning.

All three films are up for the Worst Picture of 2019 dishonor, along with The Haunting of Sharon Tate and The Fanatic, which are both competing for four Golden Raspberry trophies.

Possible "winners" in the category of Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel are Dark Phoenix, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Hellboy, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood.

Shortlisted for Worst Actor are James Franco for Zeroville, David Harbour for Hellboy, Matthew McConaughey for Serenity, Sylvester Stallone for Rambo: Last Blood and John Travolta for The Fanatic and Trading Paint.

The nominees for Worst Actress are Hilary Duff for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Anne Hathaway for The Hustle and Serenity, Francesca Hayward for Cats, Tyler Perry for A Madea Family Funeral and Rebel Wilson for The Hustle.

The Worst Director contenders are Fred Durst for The Fanatic, James Franco for Zeroville, Adrian Grunberg for Rambo: Last Blood, Tom Hooper for Cats and Neil Marshall for Hellboy.

Mentioned for Worst Screenplay are Cats by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper, The Haunting of Sharon Tate by Danial Farrands, Hellboy by Andrew Cosby, A Madea Family Funeral by Tyler Perry and Rambo: Last Blood by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone.

Vying for the Razzie for Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property are Dragged Across Concrete, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Hellboy, Joker and Rambo: Last Blood.

Nominated for the Redeemer Award are the following past Razzie winners who turned in stellar performances last year: Eddie Murphy for Dolemite is My Name, Keanu Reeves for John Wick 3 and Toy Story 4, Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Will Smith for Aladdin.