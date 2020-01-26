George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman attend the premiere of "1917" in Los Angeles on December 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Will Smith's "Bad Boys for Life" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend.

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The action-comedy Bad Boys for Life is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $34 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

This is the second weekend in a row the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence film topped the chart. It earned $59.2 million when it opened last weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is 1917 with $15.8 million, followed by Dolittle at No. 3 with $12.5 million, The Gentlemen at No. 4 with $11 million and Jumanji: The Next Level at No. 5 with $7.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Turning at No. 6 with $7.3 million, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at No. 7 with $5.2 million, Little Women at No. 8 with $4.7 million, Just Mercy at No. 9 with $4.1 million and Knives Out at No. 10 with $3.4 million.