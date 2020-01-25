Taylor Louderman arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees Press Junket in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tina Fey's Broadway musical "Mean Girls" is being adapted for the big screen. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures said it is adapting the Broadway musical Mean Girls as a film.

Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey are producing the project.

Fey wrote the script, her husband, Jeff Richmond, created the music and Nell Benjamin penned the lyrics, based on their show, which opened in New York in 2018.

Broadway's Mean Girls is an adaptation of a 2004 non-musical film about popular teens at an Illinois high school. The stage production's original ensemble included Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Kate Rockwell and Ashley Park.

Fey also wrote the film on which the musical was based and co-starred in it with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese and Amy Poehler.

"I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly," Fey said in a press release.

No casting for the new movie has been announced yet.

The producers are also in talks to stage Mean Girls in London's West End in Spring 2021.