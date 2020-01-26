"Honey Boy" director Alma Har'el attends the 72nd annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Sam Mendes won the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for his World War I epic, 1917, in Los Angeles Saturday.

Alma Har'el earned the honor for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film for the drama Honey Boy and Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert scored the prize for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for American Factory.

In the TV categories, Nicole Kassell won for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for Watchmen and Bill Hader went home with the trophy for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for Barry.