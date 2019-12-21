Marisa Tomei to co-star with Jason Momoa in 'Sweet Girl'

Actor Jason Momoa arrives at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Marisa Tomei is to co-star with Jason Momoa in the Netflix movie, "Sweet Girl." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei is to co-star with Jason Momoa in Netflix's revenge thriller, Sweet Girl.

Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, Sweet Girl co-stars Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin and Reggie Lee.

"A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife's death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

Tomei, 55, is known for her roles in the Avengers franchise and films In the Bedroom, The Wrestler, The Paper, Untamed Heart and My Cousin Vinny. She recently headlined the Broadway revival of The Rose Tattoo and appeared in the TV special, Live In Front of a Studio Audience.

Mendoza previously worked with Momoa, 40, on the Netflix shows Braven and Frontier.