Wayne Brady as Fox wins 'Masked Singer' Season 2

Singer Adrienne Bailon arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on March 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Chris Daughtry attends the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Wayne Brady won Season 2 of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Entertainer Wayne Brady -- dressed as Fox -- was crowned the Season 2 winner of the competition series The Masked Singer on Wednesday.

The comedian and TV personality, who also starred in Broadway's Kinky Boots, beat out fellow finalists Rottweiler (Chris Daughtry) and Flamingo (Adrienne Bailon) for the honor.

SPOILER This is why #FoxMask is the KING! Watch his unmasked performance, complete with a freestyle! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/9m8dm1LB8r— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) December 19, 2019

"This has been the coolest, most amazing, most touching, most challenging, weirdest (experience.) And I host Let's Make a Deal. I'm going to take this with me forever," Brady said as he collected his golden mask trophy.

Among the other celebrities who competed in disguise and were eliminated earlier in the contest were Patti LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Seal, Laila Ali, Paul Shaffer, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Sherri Shepherd, Raven-Symone, Johnny Weir, Kelly Osbourne and Ana Gasteyer.

Nick Cannon hosted the show, while Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger served as judges.

Rapper T-Pain won Season 1 of The Masked Singer.