'Irishman' watched by 26M members in first week, Netflix says

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix says over 26 million of its members watched The Irishman in its first week on the streaming service.

The company shared the figure Tuesday on Twitter after The Irishman debuted on Netflix on Nov. 27.

"My friends, I've got some news from the big guy at the top: THE IRISHMAN was watched by 26,404,081 accounts globally -- within its first 7 days on Netflix," the post reads.

Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos announced the news Tuesday at the UBS Global TMT conference. Sarandos predicted The Irishman will reach an audience of 40 million households in its first 28 days.

26.4 million households equates to about 16 percent of Netflix account holders. Netflix's audience metric counts a viewer as someone who watches at least 70 percent of a film, and doesn't count multiple viewers using the same account. The numbers are not corroborated by a third party.

Comparatively, the film Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, had 45 million viewers in its first week following its release on Netflix in December 2018.

The Irishman is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. The film opened in theaters Nov. 1 ahead of its debut on Netflix.

The Irishman is nominated for five awards at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, including Best Drama Film.