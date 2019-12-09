'Marriage Story,' 'Hollywood,' 'Irishman' lead Golden Globe nominations

Actors Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen, left to right, prepare to announce the nominees for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Director Quentin Tarantino and actor Leonardo DiCaprio attend the press conference for the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in Tokyo, Japan on August 26. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Actor Al Pacino attends the premiere of "The Irishman" at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival on October 13. Pacino and the movie were nominated for Golden Globes on Monday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of "Marriage Story" in Los Angeles on November 5. Noah Baumbach's break-up film was nominated for six Golden Globes on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Marriage Story led the field with six nods when Golden Globe nominations were announced in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each earned five, with Joker, The Two Popes, Chernobyl, The Crown, Unbelievable scored four apiece.

Four of the movies nominated in the Best Film categories came from Netflix. The streaming service, which is also home to nominated TV shows The Crown, The Kominsky Method and The Politician.

Between its TV and film contenders, the streaming service racked up a total of 34 nominations.

Celebrating 6 nominations for @MarriageStory including Best Motion Picture - Drama! pic.twitter.com/bRWPWtxPAR— NetflixQueue (@NetflixQueue) December 9, 2019

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson read aloud the names of the nominees in the film and television categories.

Winners of the awards are to be announced at a Jan. 5 gala hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais. The ceremony will air on NBC.

The nominees in the major Golden Globe categories are:

Best Drama Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Comedy or Musical Film

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Foreign Film

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Animated Movie

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho Parasite

Sam Mendes 1917

Todd Phillips Joker

Martin Scorsese The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han Parasite

Anthony McCarten The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian The Irishman

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Christian Bale Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas Pain and Glory

Adam Driver Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix Joker

Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Cynthia Erivo Harriet

Scarlett Johansson Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan Little Women

Charlize Theron Bombshell

Renee Zellweger Judy

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film

Daniel Craig Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton Rocketman

Eddie Murphy Dolemite is My Name '

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film

Anna de Armas Knives Out

Awkwafina The Farewell

Cate Blanchett Where'd You Go, Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein Booksmart

Emma Thompson Late Night

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes

Al Pacino The Irishman

Joe Pesci The Irishman

Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Kathy Bates Richard Jewell

Annette Bening The Report

Laura Dern Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez Hustlers

Margot Robbie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best TV Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best TV Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Brian Cox Succession

Kit Harington Game of Thrones

Rami Malek Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies The Crown

Billy Porter Pose

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show

Olivia Colman The Crown

Jodie Comer Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show

Best Actor in a TV Comedy

Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader Barry

Ben Platt The Politician

Paul Rudd Living With Yourself

Rami Youssef Ramy

Best Actress in a TV Comedy

Christina Applegate Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst On Becoming a God in South Florida

Natasha Lyonne Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag

Best Limited Series and TV Movie

Catch 22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actor in a Limited Series and TV Drama

Christopher Abbott Catch 22

Russell Crowe The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell Fosse/Verdon

Sacha Baron Cohen The Spy

Best Actress in a Limited Series and TV Drama

Kaitlyn Dever Unbelievable

Joey King The Act

Helen Mirren Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever Unbelievable

Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon