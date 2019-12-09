'Marriage Story,' 'Hollywood,' 'Irishman' lead Golden Globe nominations

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Marriage Story led the field with six nods when Golden Globe nominations were announced in Los Angeles on Monday.
The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each earned five, with Joker, The Two Popes, Chernobyl, The Crown, Unbelievable scored four apiece.
Four of the movies nominated in the Best Film categories came from Netflix. The streaming service, which is also home to nominated TV shows The Crown, The Kominsky Method and The Politician.
Between its TV and film contenders, the streaming service racked up a total of 34 nominations.
Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson read aloud the names of the nominees in the film and television categories.
Winners of the awards are to be announced at a Jan. 5 gala hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais. The ceremony will air on NBC.
The nominees in the major Golden Globe categories are:
Best Drama Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Comedy or Musical Film
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Foreign Film
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Animated Movie
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho Parasite
Sam Mendes 1917
Todd Phillips Joker
Martin Scorsese The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han Parasite
Anthony McCarten The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian The Irishman
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Christian Bale Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas Pain and Glory
Adam Driver Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan Little Women
Charlize Theron Bombshell
Renee Zellweger Judy
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film
Daniel Craig Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton Rocketman
Eddie Murphy Dolemite is My Name '
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film
Anna de Armas Knives Out
Awkwafina The Farewell
Cate Blanchett Where'd You Go, Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein Booksmart
Emma Thompson Late Night
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes
Al Pacino The Irishman
Joe Pesci The Irishman
Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
Kathy Bates Richard Jewell
Annette Bening The Report
Laura Dern Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez Hustlers
Margot Robbie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best TV Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best TV Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Brian Cox Succession
Kit Harington Game of Thrones
Rami Malek Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies The Crown
Billy Porter Pose
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show
Olivia Colman The Crown
Jodie Comer Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show
Best Actor in a TV Comedy
Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader Barry
Ben Platt The Politician
Paul Rudd Living With Yourself
Rami Youssef Ramy
Best Actress in a TV Comedy
Christina Applegate Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst On Becoming a God in South Florida
Natasha Lyonne Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag
Best Limited Series and TV Movie
Catch 22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actor in a Limited Series and TV Drama
Christopher Abbott Catch 22
Russell Crowe The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell Fosse/Verdon
Sacha Baron Cohen The Spy
Best Actress in a Limited Series and TV Drama
Kaitlyn Dever Unbelievable
Joey King The Act
Helen Mirren Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever Unbelievable
Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon