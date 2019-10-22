'Star Wars': The saga ends in new 'Rise of Skywalker' trailer

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Skywalker saga is coming to an end in the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The clip, released on Monday, features Rey (Daisy Ridley) confronting Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) near abandoned machinery amid crashing waves before an epic lightsaber duel takes place.

The evil Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is also teased as a royal-looking throne is shown.

Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) make appearances as they visit new strange planets and lead the charge against Ren's First Order forces.

C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) has a touching moment as he looks at his friends one last time before being seemingly shut down.

The trailer ends with the voices of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) telling Rey that the Force will always be with her.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, from director J.J. Abrams, is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 20.

Disney and Lucasfilm will also be releasing the first-ever live-action Star Wars television show, titled The Mandalorian, on Nov. 12 through the Disney+ streaming service.