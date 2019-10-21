Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher on Instagram Monday on what would have been Fisher's 63rd birthday.

"Today would have been my Momby's 63rd birthday. Not that I'm some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do," Lourd said alongside a video of herself performing 1976 song "American Girl" by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

"So here's a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American Girl by Tom Petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course)," Lourd continued.

"I'll probably have a pint of vanilla Haggen Dazs and a Coca Cola for dinner."

Fisher died at the age of 60 in December 2016 following a heart attack. Debbie Reynolds, Fisher's mother and Lourd's grandmother, died one day after Fisher at the age of 84.

Lourd, in December 2018, performed "These Days" on piano in honor of her mother.

Lourd and Fisher appeared together in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. They will both return for the final entry in the new trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters on Dec. 20.

Fisher's Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams will also be featured in The Rise of Skywalker.

"Being happy isn't getting what you want, it's wanting what you have," Hamill said on Twitter Monday next to a black and white photo of himself dancing with Fisher.

"My dear Carrie...thinking of you.....You sure were A Force to be Reckoned With," Williams said alongside a photo of himself with Fisher on set.