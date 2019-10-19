Final 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer to debut Monday

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Disney announced Saturday it will release the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday.

Starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and the late Carrie Fisher, the film is set for release on Dec. 20.

The movie is the latest installment in the big-screen space epic that began in 1977.

A previous preview showed Ridley's Rey fighting an epic light-saber battle with the villain, Kylo Ren (Driver), as heavy waves erupt from an ocean. She seems to have gone over to the dark side by the end of the clip, readying a red, double-sided light-saber while wearing black clothing.

The ensemble will also include Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Ian McDiarmid, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Lupita Nyong'o and Kelly Marie Tran.