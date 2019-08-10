Actress Emma Roberts arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit in New York City on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures announced Saturday it has canceled the theatrical release of its "satirical social thriller, "The Hunt."

"While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film," the studio said in a statement. "We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film."

Starring Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, Ike Barinholtz, Justin Hartley and Ethan Suplee, the R-rated movie is about wealthy hunters who make a game out of trying to kill for sport less prosperous "deplorables," who have opposing political opinions.

In a twist, the prey fight back and attempt to take down the operation.

Craig Zobel directed the movie, which was set to open on Sept. 27.

"This was a decision that the studio came to with The Hunt filmmaking team, but ultimately it was about making the right decision, right now. It was a tough call for the company, but studio leadership, led by Donna Langley, all agreed that this film could wait," a studio source told The Hollywood Reporter.

The cancellation was announced after a string of mass shootings in the United States this month, as well as tweets from President Donald Trump, criticizing Hollywood.

"Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves "Elite," but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite," he tweeted.

He added: "The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!"