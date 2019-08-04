'Hobbs & Shaw' tops the North American box office with $60.8M

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $60.8 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Lion King with $38.2 million, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at No. 3 with $20 million, Spider-Man: Far From Home at No. 4 with $7.8 million and Toy Story 4 at No. 5 with $7.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Yesterday at No. 6 with $2.44 million, The Farewell at No. 7 with $2.43 million, Crawl at No. 8 with $2.2 million, Aladdin at No. 9 with $2 million and Annabelle Comes Home at No. 10 with $1 million.