"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

James Wan will be directing another horror film before moving onto "Aquaman 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Filmmaker James Wan is set to direct a new, untitled horror film for New Line Cinema before he begins work on Aquaman 2.

Wan is also co-writing the script with Ingrid Bisu and is producing the project. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Production is set to begin this fall in Los Angeles. Wan has previously directed horror films such as Saw, Dead Silence and both entries in The Conjuring and Insidious franchises.

He has also served as a producer on The Annabelle series, The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona, among other horror films.

Aquaman, released in December 2018, was a box office hit earning over $1 billion worldwide. The sequel is set to be released on Dec. 16, 2022.

Jason Momoa starred as the underwater DC Comics hero alongside Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Dolph Lundgren.

"I was excited to get back in there, so I've been working with our previous writer," Momoa previously said about Aquaman 2. "We've got a locked story and we're getting into it. I think it's going to be in two years, or whatever. The beard will be back by then."