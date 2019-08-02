Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Patrick Swayze is celebrated in a new trailer for Paramount Network's upcoming documentary on the late actor, I Am Patrick Swayze.

The clip, released on Thursday, features archival footage of Swayze alongside interviews with those who knew him best including his wife Lisa Niemi, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Sam Elliott and Jennifer Grey, among others.

"Patrick had something about him that was very rugged but that also had that beautiful, gentle sensuous ability to move," Moore, who co-starred with Swayze in 1990's Ghost said.

Swayze's hardships and struggles including how he felt lonely, will also be explored in the film.

"We had so many challenging things to deal with but I still loved him," Niemi said.

Swayze's brother Don, C. Thomas Howell, Kelly Lynch, Lori Petty, Marshall R. Teague, director Roland Joffe, agent Nicole David, manager Kate Edwards, personal assistant Rosemary Hygate, stuntman Cliff McLaughlin and bodyguard Frank Whiteley, will also be interviewed in the film.

Adrian Buitenhuis serves as director.

I Am Patrick Swayze is set to premiere on Aug. 18, the day that would have been Swayze's 67th birthday. The Hollywood star died at the age of 57 on Sept. 14, 2009 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.