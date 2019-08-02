Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Charli XCX, Mary-Louise Parker
'Mature' comedies soar in streaming, but fail to find footing on broadcast
WWE: Top 5 SummerSlam matches of all time
Mario Lopez apologizes for comments about transgender children
The Lumineers announce 2020 North American tour

Photo Gallery

 
Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo attend the 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' premiere

Latest News

U.N. head names new UNRWA deputy after scathing ethics report
Paul Wesley 'totally clashed' with Nina Dobrev on 'Vampire Diaries' set
Plant roots began following gravity 350 million years ago
Katy Perry, defendants to pay $2.8M over 'Dark Horse'
Russians revolt after politician says Siberia fires unprofitable
 
Back to Article
/