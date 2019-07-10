Storm Reid in talks to co-star in 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Director James Gunn attends the promotion event for the film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2" in Tokyo, Japan on April 10, 2017. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Actor Idris Elba attends the premiere of "Molly's Game" in London on December 6, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Actress Storm Reid is up for a role in the next "Suicide Squad" movie. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- A Wrinkle in Time and Euphoria actress Storm Reid is in talks to co-star in the next Suicide Squad movie.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the casting negotiations.

Reid, 16, would play the daughter of Idris Elba's character, Variety said.

No other details about the character were immediately known.

Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn wrote and will direct the movie, which is set for theatrical release on Aug. 6, 2021.

The original Suicide Squad opened in 2016.

Co-starring Will Smith, Jared Leto, Jai Courtney and Margot Robbie, it was about villains from the DC Comics universe tapped to complete a dangerous government mission.

Courtney and Robbie are expected to return for the second film, which will also feature Daniela Melchior and John Cena.