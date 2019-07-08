Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock to star in 'Saw' reboot

Actress Marisol Nichols attends the premiere of "Hancock" in Los Angeles on June 30, 2008. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Chris Rock arrives on the red carpet at the 2014 National Board of Review Gala in New York City on January 6, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Samuel L. Jackson has signed on to star in a remake of "Saw." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock are to play father and son in a reboot of the Saw horror franchise.

Rock was previously announced as a producer of the as-yet-untitled film.

"We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the Saw canon and we can't wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise. This is next level of Saw on full tilt," Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

EW.com said Monday that Rock will play a police detective investigating a series of gruesome murders and Jackson will play his dad.

Minghella will play Rock's partner and Nichols will play Rock's boss.

The franchise has thus far included eight films released 2004-17.