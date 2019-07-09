July 9 (UPI) -- Jessica Chastain has uploaded to Instagram a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming spy thriller film 355 that also stars Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing.

The video, posted on Monday, features Chastain meeting with her co-stars and the film's director Simon Kinberg who worked with the actress on X-Men film Dark Phoenix.

Chastain also confirmed that principal photography on 355 has commenced.

"As Simon and I were making X-Men, I had this idea of doing a female ensemble action film," Chastain says. "I called all the actresses and we are the studio, everyone owns the film and now we're making it."

Other clips include the cast going over the script and undertaking gun and boxing training.

The film, penned by Theresa Rebeck, is set for release in 2020. Sebastian Stan and Diane Kruger are also set to star.

355 earned the biggest sale at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival when Universal picked it up for $20 million. Original star Marion Cotillard previously dropped out of the project citing personal reasons.