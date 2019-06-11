Jessica Chastain, Jake Gyllenhaal to star in 'The Division' movie

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives on the red carpet at The 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Jessica Chastain has signed on to star in Netflix's film adaptation of the Tom Clancy video game, "The Division." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Zero Dark Thirty actress Jessica Chastain and Brokeback Mountain star Jake Gyllenhaal have signed on to star in the Netflix movie, The Division.

The film is based on the Tom Clancy video game.

David Leitch -- whose credits include Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and The Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw -- will direct the project.

Rafe Judkins is writing the screenplay. He is also working on an adaptation of the Wheel of Time fantasy novels for Amazon.

"In the near future, a pandemic virus is spread via paper money on Black Friday, decimating the city of New York and killing millions. By Christmas, what's left of society has descended into chaos. A group of civilians, trained to operate in catastrophic times, are activated in an attempt to save who and what remains," a press release from Netflix said Tuesday.

Chastain can now be seen on the big screen in Dark Phoenix. Her other upcoming movies include IT: Chapter 2 and the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Gyllenhaal will appear soon in the HBO series Lake Success and the movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.