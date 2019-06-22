Director Bryan Singer attends the premiere of "X- Men : Apocalypse" in London on May 9, 2016. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Jill Soloway, the creator of the Amazon dramedy Transparent, is to write and direct a planned remake of Red Sonja.

Millennium Films hired Soloway to take over the Marvel comic-book adaptation after firing filmmaker Bryan Singer, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people, Variety said.

Singer has denied any wrongdoing.

"I can't wait to bring Red Sonja's epic world to life," Soloway told Deadline. "Exploring this powerful mythology and evolving what it means to be a heroine is an artistic dream come true."

No casting has been announced yet.

Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in a 1985 version of the sword and sorcery adventure.