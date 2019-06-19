Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for June 19: Lara Spencer, Dirk Nowitzki
Willie Nelson says he's 'chief tester' at his marijuana company
'Bachelor' couple Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici expecting third child
Ben Higgins congratulates Lauren Bushnell on new engagement
Penelope Cruz didn't like Javier Bardem's look as Pablo Escobar

FBI assisting with probe into U.S. tourists who died in Dominican Republic
Green Bay Packers to waive TE Michael Roberts after another failed physical
Anthony Carrigan joins 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' cast
David Ortiz wasn't intended target of Dominican Republic shooting, police say
Judge in census citizenship case says new evidence 'raises a substantial issue'
 
