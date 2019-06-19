Anthony Carrigan joins 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' cast

June 19 (UPI) -- Barry actor Anthony Carrigan has joined the cast of the upcoming film, Bill & Ted Face the Music.
"Suuuuuuuper happy to welcome @Anth_Carrigan to the cast of @BillandTed3 ! We are all so pumped to have this comedic genius involved," screenwriter Ed Solomon tweeted Wednesday.
The Hollywood Reporter said no details regarding Carrigan's role have been released, but he is expected to play the titular heroes' adversary.
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are reprising their roles from the time-travel comedies Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991.)
Face the Music is set for release on Aug. 21, 2020.
The cast will also include Kid Cudi, as well as Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted's daughters.
Carrigan's other credits include Parenthood, The Flash, Gotham and The Blacklist.