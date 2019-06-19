Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the world premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" in Los Angeles on November 29, 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of the special honorees for Groundbreaking Work on "Hamilton," poses at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on December 1, 2018. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda is making his directorial debut with the Netflix version of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Netflix said Wednesday it has acquired the worldwide rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of the musical, Tick, Tick... Boom!

The project marks the screen directorial debut for Miranda, who is famous for creating and starring in the Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton.

Miranda also headlined New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center production of Tick, Tick...Boom! He will produce the movie version alongside Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

"Set in 1990, Tick, Tick... Boom! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia -- which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

It is based on a stage show created by the late Rent composer Jonathan Larson. Steven Levenson penned the screenplay for the film.

"Soooooooo now you know why @Steven_Levenson & I were in LA...Hi @netflix...#TickTickBoom #ThankYouJonathan," Miranda tweeted Wednesday.

Tick Tick... Boom! was first announced in July 2018, but it did not have a home until now.

Miranda revealed on Tuesday that he is also bringing an improvisational hip-hop show to Broadway this fall.