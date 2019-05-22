Will Smith and family attend 'Aladdin' premiere

Left to right, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and star Will Smith attending the premiere of Disney's "Aladdin" on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Will Smith was joined by his family, including his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, at the premiere of Disney's Aladdin.

Will, who stars as the magical Genie in the remake, was also accompanied on the carpet by his children, Trey, 26, Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18. Will shares Jaden and Willow with Jada and shares Trey with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Will wore a patterned suit to the event on Tuesday which took place at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Jada, meanwhile, rocked a royal blue top covered in white gemstones that matched her wide-legged pants. The look paid homage to the Will's Genie character. Will was spotted giving his wife a kiss while posing for photos.

Aladdin, from director Guy Ritchie, is set to arrive in theaters on Friday. Mena Massoud stars as the title character, Naomi Scott plays Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari plays Jafar.

"I feel like the film is spectacular," Will said at the premiere while speaking with Variety. "It's a whole lot easier to stand in front of you guys when the movie's good."

Will is taking over the role of Genie from the late Robin Williams who voiced the character in Disney's original 1992 animated version of Aladdin. The actor recently said that becoming Genie was an intimidating experience but that he brings new flavor to the role.