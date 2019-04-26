Naomi Scott attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 23. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Will Smith plays Genie in Disney's live-action "Aladdin." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Aladdin is giving fans a fresh glimpse of Aladdin and Jasmine's romance.

Disney released new footage from the live-action adaptation Thursday featuring Aladdin (Mena Massoud), Jasmine (Naomi Scott) and Genie (Will Smith).

The TV spot trailer shows Aladdin surprise Jasmine, the Sultan's daughter, in her family's palace. Aladdin disguises himself as a servant serving tea.

"You cannot just break into a palace like you own the place," Jasmine chides Aladdin.

"If you don't have anything, you have to act like you own everything," Aladdin responds.

The trailer also shows Aladdin visit the Cave of Wonders to bring back a mystical lamp, Aladdin awakening the Genie and Aladdin's magic carpet ride with Jasmine.

"A rags to wishes story. See Disney's #Aladdin in theaters May 24," Disney wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie and co-stars Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen. Disney previously released the animated movie Aladdin in 1992.