'Shazam!' tops the North American box office with $53.5M

April 7 (UPI) -- The superhero adventure Shazam! is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $53.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Pet Sematary with $25 million, followed by Dumbo at No. 3 with $18.2 million, Us at No. 4 with $13.8 million and Captain Marvel at No. 5 with $12.7 million.
Rounding out the top tier are The Best of Enemies at No. 6 with $4.5 million, Five Feet Apart at No. 7 with $3.7 million, Unplanned at No. 8 with $3.2 million, Wonder Park at No. 9 with $2 million and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at No. 10 with $1.96 million.
