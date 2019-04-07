'Shazam!' tops the North American box office with $53.5M

Director David Sandberg attends the world premiere of "Shazam!" in Los Angeles on March 28. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Mark Strong attends the world premiere of "Shazam!" in Los Angeles on March 28. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Zachary Levi attends the world premiere of "Shazam!" in Los Angeles on March 28. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The superhero adventure Shazam! is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $53.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Pet Sematary with $25 million, followed by Dumbo at No. 3 with $18.2 million, Us at No. 4 with $13.8 million and Captain Marvel at No. 5 with $12.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Best of Enemies at No. 6 with $4.5 million, Five Feet Apart at No. 7 with $3.7 million, Unplanned at No. 8 with $3.2 million, Wonder Park at No. 9 with $2 million and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at No. 10 with $1.96 million.

