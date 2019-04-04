Amy Adams to star in Ron Howard's 'Hillbilly Elegy' adaptation

Director Ron Howard attends the Japan premiere for the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Tokyo on June 12, 2018. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Actress Amy Adams arrives for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Amy Adams is set to star in Ron Howard's Netflix movie, "Hillbilly Elegy." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard has tapped Vice alum Amy Adams to star in his Netflix adaptation of J.D. Vance's novel, Hillbilly Elegy.

The Shape of Water scribe Vanessa Taylor is penning the screenplay for the movie, which the streaming giant described in a press release Thursday as "a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown."

No other casting or a production start date have been announced yet.

Howard's credits include Solo, A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon, Apollo 13 and The Paper. He also is producing a big-screen adaptation of the stage musical, Tick, Tick...Boom!, which will mark the directorial debut of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Adams has appeared in Sharp Objects, Big Eyes, American Hustle and The Fighter. She earned an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress her performance in 2018's Vice, but lost to If Beale Street Could Talk star Regina King.