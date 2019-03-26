Michael B. Jordan to star in, produce 'Methuselah' for Warner Bros.

Michael B. Jordan will be portraying an age-less man in "Methuselah." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan has signed on to star in and produce Methuselah at Warner Bros., a drama film about an ageless man.

Methuselah is based on the biblical story of a man who lived to be 969 years old. The character is referenced in the Book of Genesis as the son of Enoch who lived to be 365 years old.

The film will follow Jordan as the title character who manages to survive for hundreds of years without showing any signs of aging. Methuselah will also obtain a vast, intellectual knowledge spanning different languages along the way.

Warner Bros. has worked on the project for years with Tom Cruise and Will Smith previously attached. Tony Gilroy penned the latest draft of the script.

Jordan is producing through his Outlier Society Productions banner alongside David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford. The actor and Outlier Society Productions previously signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. for films and Amazon for television projects.

Jordan is also set to star in and produce The Silver Bear, a film adaptation of Derek Haas' novel of the same name about a hitman named Columbus.