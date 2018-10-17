Michael B. Jordan will be portraying hitman Columbus in a film adaptation of "The Silver Bear." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan is set to star in and produce The Silver Bear, a film adaptation of Derek Haas' novel of the same name about a hitman named Columbus.

Frank Baldwin (The Godmother) has written the script which explores how Columbus becomes the most feared assassin in the criminal underworld.

The novel centers on Columbus who is nicknamed The Silver Bear, and how he sets his sights on a powerful politician. Haas, who wrote the screenplay's for Wanted and 3:10 to Yuma, has released a series of novels featuring the character.

No director is attached to the project which is being developed at Lionsgate. Jordan is producing through his Outlier Society Productions banner along with Vishal Rungta, Mark Fasano, and Ankur Rungta of Nickel City Pictures. Haas, Michael Garnett, and Tobias Weymar are serving as executive producers.

"The Silver Bear is the kind of story that needs to be experienced on the big screen and Michael is the perfect movie star to inhabit the skin of this dynamic character and take us into the cinematic world of Columbus," Lionsgate motion picture group chairman Joe Drake said in a statement.

Jordan will next be seen in upcoming boxing sequel Creed II, set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21.